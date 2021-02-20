Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 12,852 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $470.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.42 and its 200 day moving average is $544.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $386.83 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

