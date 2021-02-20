Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,652 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 127,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,047,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $2,724,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,501. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

