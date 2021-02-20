Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $16.28 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28,005 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,383.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

