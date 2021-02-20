Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $42.85 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 53,173 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises approximately 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of NetApp worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NetApp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 316,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

