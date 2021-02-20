Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.