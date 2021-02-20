Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

