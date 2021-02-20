Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 4.6%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 1,575,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,785,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

SENS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

