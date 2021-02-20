Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years.

NYSE SCI opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

