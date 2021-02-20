Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW.AX) (ASX:SVW) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW.AX) (ASX:SVW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$14.00.

In related news, insider Ryan Stokes 35,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW.AX)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

