SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

SFL opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $4,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of SFL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

