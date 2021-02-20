SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 42.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

