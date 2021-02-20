SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.20 Million in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 22.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $80.92.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

