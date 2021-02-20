SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 452.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.