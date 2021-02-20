SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,673,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

