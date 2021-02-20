SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,416 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

