ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.03% of ShockWave Medical worth $36,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 130,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,111. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

