ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

SWAV opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,111 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

