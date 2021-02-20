Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to C$1,900.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1,900.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$1,810.58 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of C$435.03 and a one year high of C$1,900.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.85 billion and a PE ratio of 699.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,567.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,401.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total transaction of C$716,705.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$568,510.10.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.