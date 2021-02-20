Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.