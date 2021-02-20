SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $6.15. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 47,493 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

