SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.13. SilverBow Resources posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

