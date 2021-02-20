Simmons Bank Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $136.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

