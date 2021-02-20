Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.