Simmons Bank Makes New $95,000 Investment in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the third quarter worth $70,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

ZIX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

