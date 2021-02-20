Simmons Bank Sells 1,791 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $247.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.