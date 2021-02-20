Simmons Bank Sells 646 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

