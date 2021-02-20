SingularDTV Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.