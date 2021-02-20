Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

