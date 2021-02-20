Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

