Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.