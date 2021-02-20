SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

