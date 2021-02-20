Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as high as C$4.32. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 204,889 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$291.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Timothy Sheehan purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,405.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

