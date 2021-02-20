Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$26.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

