SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 21.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price was down 21.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 6,844,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,147,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

