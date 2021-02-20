SnowGem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

