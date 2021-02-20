SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Price Up 12%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 88,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 472,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

