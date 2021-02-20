Societe Generale Lowers Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTOIY. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

