Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 68,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,959,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a PE ratio of -174.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.