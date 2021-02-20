Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading Down 11.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) were down 11.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 1,828,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,730,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Specifically, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 million, a P/E ratio of -174.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

