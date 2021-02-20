SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.74.

SEDG opened at $321.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

