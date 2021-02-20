SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.74.

SEDG opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

