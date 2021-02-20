Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Soliton from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Soliton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Soliton by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Soliton during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soliton during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Soliton by 79.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.24.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

