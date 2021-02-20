Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $5.70. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 16,899 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -111.80 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

About Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, a solution to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

