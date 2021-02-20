Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02), with a volume of 968,972 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.