SparkPoint Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,387,815,092 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

