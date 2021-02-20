SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,508,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after buying an additional 148,616 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at $24,214,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,940,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

