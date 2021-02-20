SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,575 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 436,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,521,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

