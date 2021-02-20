SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $93.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

