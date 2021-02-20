SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 287,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

