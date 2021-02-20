SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.96 and last traded at $96.17. 6,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6,632.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter.

