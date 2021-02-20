Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 4.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,219.68. 7,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,027. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,062.20 and a 200-day moving average of $946.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

